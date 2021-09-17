FC Goa, Mumbai City or Bengaluru FC, which team has the most number of wins in ISL?

The Indian Super League (ISL) is often a very competitive league. In almost every edition, there has been a scramble at the business of the end of the season for a place in the top four.

However, over the years we have witnessed that there are a few teams who have been more consistent over others. FC Goa happens to be one of them. Apart from a disastrous campaign in 2016 where they finished at the bottom, the Gaurs have been in the playoffs in every season.

Similarly, Mumbai City FC, have also been one of the most better performing teams. Under the guidance of Alexandre Guimaraes, they topped the league standings in 2016 and they repeated the feat in 2020-21 as well with Sergio Lobera at the helm of affairs. In fact, in the previous season, not only did they clinch the shield, the Islanders also lifted the ISL trophy after defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final.

Whereas, Bengaluru FC have finished first in the league table twice in four years. Although they had a disappointing outing in the previous season, they would be looking to turn things around in the upcoming edition under new coach Marco Pezzaiuoli. It must be noted that Bengaluru and Jamshedpur FC joined from the 2017-18 season only. East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan became a part of ISL from 2020-21 season only (ATK were a part from the start before they merged with Mohun Bagan). Hyderabad FC joined the ISL in the 2019-20 season while Odisha FC also came into being in the same season (formerly Delhi Dynamos).

Let us now find out which team has garnered the most number of wins in ISL so far.