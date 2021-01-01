FC Goa's Juan Ferrando: We lost two points against East Bengal

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando felt his side created plenty of chances but failed to make the most of it.

A 10-man side held Goa to a 1-1 draw in an 2020-21 clash at the Tilak Maidan, Goa on Wednesday.

It was a disappointing result for the Gaurs as they failed to capitalise on their opportunities in the second half.

head coach Juan Ferrando was unhappy with the result as he felt that his team lost two points. He mentioned that he was not taken aback by the playing style of East Bengal as they were prepared for surprises.

"I am not so happy after 1-1. We want to win all the points. We lost two points," Ferrando said after the game.

"We prepare the games with different plans of the opponents. In this game, I am happy because we created spaces and opportunities. Not a surprise for us," he added.

East Bengal defender Danny Fox was sent off in the 56th minute of the match. FC Goa tried to create more opportunities after the sending off but lost the ball in transitions.

"After the red card, we tried to make more space. But in transition, we lost the ball and it was a clear opportunity for them. The reaction (after conceding) was good but I am not so happy with the transition when we are working in defence," Ferrando said.

"When you decide to attack, there is so much space at the back. So much space in behind. At the end we took risks.

"Our mentality is to now to focus on the next game. It is most important for us to work and improve," he added.