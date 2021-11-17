FC Goa to Chennaiyin FC: Who are the highest scoring teams in every season of ISL?
The eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to kick off as ATK Mohun Bagan take on Kerala Blasters in an opening day fixture.
The 2020-21 season saw the most goals being scored (298) in a single edition of the league, four more than its previous campaign. Champions Mumbai City scored 39 goals, the most by any team followed by FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan who netted 33 goals each.
In the seven-season history of the league, FC Goa topped the charts in terms of scoring goals in four campaigns - 2015, 2017/18, 2018/19. 2019/20. The Gaurs scored the maximum number of goals in 2019-20 when they found the back of the net 51 times which is all-time ISL record.
Two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC were the highest-scoring team in the inaugural edition of the league while Delhi Dynamos (2016) and Mumbai City (2020-21) are the other two highest-scoring teams.
It has to be noted that the number of teams was increased from eight to 10 during the 2017-18 season and as a result the number of matches also increased. The 2020-21 campaign further saw the addition of two more teams East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan and former champions ATK ceased to exist which saw an increment in the number of matches once again.
Here, we take a look at the highest-scoring teams in every season of the ISL.
Season
Club
Matches
Goals
2014
Chennaiyin FC
16
27
2015
FC Goa
17
34
2016
Delhi Dynamos
16
29
2017-18
FC Goa
20
43
2018-19
FC Goa
21
41
2019-20
FC Goa
20
51
2020-21
Mumbai City FC
23
39