FC Goa 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

The Gaurs failed to make it to the play-offs for the second time in eight years last season

FC Goa will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away clash against East Bengal on October 12.

Former player Carlos Pena will enter his first full season in charge of the Goan outfit in an attempt to regain prior glory.

Goa finished ninth in the ISL last season and will need to gain a positive start as they begin their new campaign in Matchday two when all other teams would have already played a game.

Among their three games in October, they face old foes Chennaiyin and defending champions Hyderabad on October 21 and 29 respectively.

GOAL brings you FC Goa's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

FC Goa Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date Kick-off time Fixture Oct 12, 2022 7:30pm East Bengal vs FC Goa Oct 21, 2022 7:30pm Chennaiyin vs FC Goa Oct 29, 2022 5:30pm Hyderabad vs FC Goa Nov 3, 2022 7:30pm FC Goa vs Jamshedpur Nov 13, 2022 5:30pm Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Nov 20, 2022 7:30pm FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan Nov 26, 2022 5:30pm FC Goa vs Bengaluru Dec 1, 2022 7:30pm Mumbai City vs FC Goa Dec 10, 2022 5:30pm FC Goa vs Odisha Dec 17, 2022 7:30pm FC Goa vs NorthEast United Dec 22, 2022 7:30pm Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Dec 28, 2023 7:30pm ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Jan 5, 2023 7:30pm FC Goa vs Hyderabad Jan 15, 2023 7:30pm NorthEast United vs FC Goa Jan 22, 2023 7:30pm FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters Jan 26, 2023 7:30pm FC Goa vs East Bengal Feb 6, 2023 7:30pm Odisha vs FC Goa Feb 11, 2023 5:30pm FC Goa vs Mumbai City Feb 16, 2023 7:30pm FC Goa vs Chennaiyin Feb 23, 2023 7:30pm Bengaluru vs FC Goa

All times IST