FC Goa 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

Anselm Noronha|
Edu Bedia Kerala Blasters FC Goa ISL 8ISL
GoaIndian Super League

The Gaurs failed to make it to the play-offs for the second time in eight years last season

FC Goa will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away clash against East Bengal on October 12.

Former player Carlos Pena will enter his first full season in charge of the Goan outfit in an attempt to regain prior glory.

Goa finished ninth in the ISL last season and will need to gain a positive start as they begin their new campaign in Matchday two when all other teams would have already played a game.

Among their three games in October, they face old foes Chennaiyin and defending champions Hyderabad on October 21 and 29 respectively.

GOAL brings you FC Goa's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.

FC Goa Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list

Date

Kick-off time

Fixture

Oct 12, 2022

7:30pm

East Bengal vs FC Goa

Oct 21, 2022

7:30pm

Chennaiyin vs FC Goa

Oct 29, 2022

5:30pm

Hyderabad vs FC Goa

Nov 3, 2022

7:30pm

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur

Nov 13, 2022

5:30pm

Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa

Nov 20, 2022

7:30pm

FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Nov 26, 2022

5:30pm

FC Goa vs Bengaluru

Dec 1, 2022

7:30pm

Mumbai City vs FC Goa

Dec 10, 2022

5:30pm

FC Goa vs Odisha

Dec 17, 2022

7:30pm

FC Goa vs NorthEast United

Dec 22, 2022

7:30pm

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa

Dec 28, 2023

7:30pm

ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa

Jan 5, 2023

7:30pm

FC Goa vs Hyderabad

Jan 15, 2023

7:30pm

NorthEast United vs FC Goa

Jan 22, 2023

7:30pm

FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters

Jan 26, 2023

7:30pm

FC Goa vs East Bengal

Feb 6, 2023

7:30pm

Odisha vs FC Goa

Feb 11, 2023

5:30pm

FC Goa vs Mumbai City

Feb 16, 2023

7:30pm

FC Goa vs Chennaiyin

Feb 23, 2023

7:30pm

Bengaluru vs FC Goa

All times IST

