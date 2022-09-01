FC Goa 2022-23: Full Indian Super League schedule released

FC Goa will kick off the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an away clash against East Bengal on October 12.
Former player Carlos Pena will enter his first full season in charge of the Goan outfit in an attempt to regain prior glory.
Goa finished ninth in the ISL last season and will need to gain a positive start as they begin their new campaign in Matchday two when all other teams would have already played a game.
Among their three games in October, they face old foes Chennaiyin and defending champions Hyderabad on October 21 and 29 respectively.
GOAL brings you FC Goa's full Indian Super League fixture list for 2022-23.
FC Goa Indian Super League 2022-23 fixture list
Date
Kick-off time
Fixture
Oct 12, 2022
7:30pm
East Bengal vs FC Goa
Oct 21, 2022
7:30pm
Chennaiyin vs FC Goa
Oct 29, 2022
5:30pm
Hyderabad vs FC Goa
Nov 3, 2022
7:30pm
FC Goa vs Jamshedpur
Nov 13, 2022
5:30pm
Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa
Nov 20, 2022
7:30pm
FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan
Nov 26, 2022
5:30pm
FC Goa vs Bengaluru
Dec 1, 2022
7:30pm
Mumbai City vs FC Goa
Dec 10, 2022
5:30pm
FC Goa vs Odisha
Dec 17, 2022
7:30pm
FC Goa vs NorthEast United
Dec 22, 2022
7:30pm
Jamshedpur vs FC Goa
Dec 28, 2023
7:30pm
ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa
Jan 5, 2023
7:30pm
FC Goa vs Hyderabad
Jan 15, 2023
7:30pm
NorthEast United vs FC Goa
Jan 22, 2023
7:30pm
FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters
Jan 26, 2023
7:30pm
FC Goa vs East Bengal
Feb 6, 2023
7:30pm
Odisha vs FC Goa
Feb 11, 2023
5:30pm
FC Goa vs Mumbai City
Feb 16, 2023
7:30pm
FC Goa vs Chennaiyin
Feb 23, 2023
7:30pm
Bengaluru vs FC Goa
All times IST