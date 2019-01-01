FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup 2019: India drawn alongside Thailand, FC Bayern Kids Club and China

The Indian side's coach feels that it is better to face tougher opponents first...

's ASC Boys Sports School from Bengaluru have been clubbed alongside two-time winners and defending champions , FC Bayern Kids Club and in Group B in the draw held at the former team hotel of the FC , on Thursday.

The World Final of the FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup 2019 - organised by Adidas - will be staged at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday with the Indian side set to first lock horns against , followed by and FC Bayern Kids Club respectively.

Group A Group B 1. USA 1. THAILAND 2. GERMANY 2. FC BAYERN KIDS CLUB 3. NIGERIA 3. CHINA 4. SINGAPORE 4. INDIA

Former Services and Army midfielder Raghu Kumar, who will lead the team representing , shared his thoughts on the draw.

"It's a good group. We are playing against the champions. It is better to face the tough teams first. We look forward to the finals this time and hopefully win it. We have to first try to make it to the semi-finals. I think two victories in the group stage should be enough," said the 45-year-old.

The Army Boys School entered the World Finals after defeating fellow Bengaluru side DPS East 2-1 in the India Finals earlier in February.