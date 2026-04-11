FC Bayern Munich: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting FCB matches live on TV and via livestream?

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster covering FCB matches live on TV and online.



Watch FC Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, Champions League and DFB-Pokal live on TV and via livestream.

FC Bayern Munich is chasing another title. However, to watch every match, fans need several subscriptions across different providers. Find out here which channels are covering FCB.

Sky and DAZN share Bundesliga rights this term: Sky broadcasts the Friday night game, every individual match, and the featured Sunday fixture. Streams are available on WOW or via the Sky Go app.

DAZN, meanwhile, holds the Saturday conference and continues to host Sunday’s game. So the broadcaster you need depends on when Bayern’s match is scheduled.

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On free-to-air TV, Bundesliga matches are shown only on specific occasions: the opening game of the first and second halves of the season, and the final Friday fixture before the winter break. For those broadcasts, tune in to SAT.1.

DAZN also streams most of FC Bayern Munich’s Champions League fixtures live, with only one Tuesday game per matchday reserved for Amazon Prime. From 2027, the landscape will shift again as the new streaming contender Paramount+ enters the mix.

Should Bayern reach the final, the match will also air on free-to-air TV, with ZDF handling the broadcast.

All DFB-Pokal matches air live on Sky. Nevertheless, a select few fixtures per round are also broadcast on public broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

Bayern’s matches usually appear on free-to-air TV, with ARD and ZDF typically selecting the Bavarians’ fixtures.

For FC Bayern Munich matches, all broadcast details are as follows: Who shows/streams FCB games live on TV or online?

On the SPOX homepage, you can follow a live ticker for all FC Bayern Munich matches, keeping you up to date at all times. Click here.

FC Bayern Munich broadcast info at a glance: Who shows/broadcasts FCB matches live on TV or via livestream? Club profile