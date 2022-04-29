FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Which team has won more trophies?

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the two most decorated sides in European football. There is hardly any competition that they have participated in and have not won at least once. With both boasting big budgets and reputations that appeal to world-class performers, their respective ranks have been loaded with match-winners down the years.

As far as league triumphs are concerned Real Madrid are well ahead of their fierce rivals as they have bagged La Liga 34 times, while Barcelona stand second with 26 titles. The capital-based side dominated La Liga between 1950 and 1980 as they won it 18 times during that period. Whereas after 1990, Barcelona have the upper hand as they won the league 16 times to Madrid's nine.

Los Blancos are also clear when it comes to the Champions League, with 13 to Barcelona's five. In fact, no other European team has managed to win the Champions League in double digits. In the Champions League era, Madrid have won it six times while all of Barcelona's five have arrived post-1992.

In Copa del Rey, Barcelona are the most successful side in Spain, having won the competition 31 times. Meanwhile, Madrid have been champions on 19 occasions.

As far as the UEFA Super Cup is concerned, Barcelona (5) have one more title than Madrid (4). The Blaugranas are also the most successful club in the now-defunct UEFA Cup Winners' Cup with four triumphs to Madrid's zero.

So to sum up, Barcelona are the more successful side in Spain with 75 major trophies while Madrid have 67. But at the continental level, Madrid edge them out having 26 titles compared to Barcelona's 17. Overall, Barcelona have 92 trophies while Real Madrid have one more with 93.

Getty Images

Competition Real Madrid Barcelona La Liga 34 26 Copa del Rey 19 31 Supercopa de Espana 12 13 Copa Eva Duarte 1 3 Copa de la Liga 1 2 UEFA Champions League 13 5 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup 0 4 Europa League / UEFA CUP 2 0 UEFA Super Cup 4 5 Intercontinental Cup 3 0 Club World Cup 4 3 Total 93 92