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FC Barcelona: all broadcast details at a glance: Who is showing/broadcasting Barca’s matches live on TV and via livestream?

Barcelona
Champions League
LaLiga
Copa del Rey

Wondering where to catch FC Barcelona’s live action in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey or the Supercopa? You’ve come to the right place.

FC Barcelona are once again competing in several competitions this season: the Catalans are aiming to challenge for titles in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa.  

Here’s a quick guide to the channels broadcasting Barça’s matches.

Below is a quick guide to every broadcaster showing Barça live on TV and online.

Below is a quick guide to watching Barcelona in La Liga, the Champions League, the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa, both on free-to-air TV and via livestream.

La Liga is exclusively broadcast in Germany by DAZN, which has held the rights to the Spanish league since its inception and streams every Blaugrana fixture live and on demand.

Choose the plan that suits youand sign up today!

No matter which package you pick, La Liga is always included.

Champions League
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-OSASUNAGetty Images

The same applies to the Champions League – almost. One Tuesday-night match each week airs on Prime Video, while the rest are on DAZN

Sign up for Amazon Prime Videoto watch the featured Tuesday clash exclusively on that platform.

On Tuesdays, check the broadcast schedule; on Wednesdays, head straight to DAZN.

FC BarcelonaGetty

DAZN also handles the Copa del Rey until 2028/29, having recently acquired the rights.

Sign up now andsecure your MagentaSport subscription from just €7.95 a month.

Sportdigital FUSSBALL will broadcast the Supercopa, with matches also available on MagentaSport and DAZN

FC Barcelona: all broadcast info at a glance: Who is showing/streaming Barca’s matches live on TV and online? Club profile

Founded29 November 1899
La Liga titles28
Cup wins32
Champions League titles5
Lionel MessiLionel Messi
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