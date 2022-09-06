Who are the favourites to win the 2022-23 Champions League? From Man City to PSG in UCL & Barcelona to Lyon in UWCL

The most prestigious trophy in the men's and women's games is up for grabs once again, but which teams will be expected to fight for a final berth?

A new Champions League campaign is on the way, with teams from both the men's and women's games eager to claim European club football's most prestigious trophy. Record-holders Real Madrid and Lyon are out to defend their respective crowns, but it will be no easy feat as there are many determined to overthrow the kings and queens of Europe.

So, who are the teams capable of mounting serious challenges for the men’s and women’s Champions League titles this year?

Ahead of the launch of Heineken's Fresher Football, GOAL looks at the favourites to lift the trophies this season.

Who are the favourites to win the UEFA Men's Champions League in 2022-23?

The Champions League trophy remains the elusive dream for big-spenders Manchester City.

They have conquered the domestic competition, but are yet to get their hands on the silverware that the other European giants have hoisted up in triumph. After failing to make the final in 2021-22, Pep Guardiola’s side are under pressure to finally confirm their place as a true continental powerhouse.

Paris Saint-Germain are among the teams capable of crushing City's hopes. The 2020 finalists were a huge disappointment last term as they crashed out at the round-of-16 stage to eventual winners Real Madrid.

With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe firing under new coach Christophe Galtier, they are eager to finally bring Europe’s most coveted trophy back to the French capital.

Liverpool made it to another final last year but were bested by record-holders Real Madrid at the Stade de France.

The Reds had an excellent 2021-22 season but missed out on Champions League and Premier League titles. The Anfield club will hope to right those wrongs this year and with Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota in attack, they can certainly beat any of Europe's top teams on their day.

They may have been forced into the toughest pool of the group stage, but Bayern Munich are surely one of the top candidates to claim the trophy for the first time since 2020.

Julian Nagelsmann's team seem to be guaranteed domestic success every year, but their recent failures in Europe have left fans disappointed.

The pressure is on the Germans to restore their reputation as a force to be reckoned with on the continent. Having made significant signings to strengthen in several positions, they are looking strong again and are out to prove they can thrive without Robert Lewandowski.

Who are the favourites to win the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2022-23?

Lyon will be eager to make it two Champions League wins in a row and further enhance their reputation as the team to beat in women’s football. They overcame an incredible Barcelona team in last season’s final to make it eight triumphs in the competition, overpowering the Catalan side 3-1 at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

Barcelona have emerged as a superpower on the continent and secured their first Champions League title in 2021. They broke records as they went on a 45-game winning streak until they were beaten by Wolfsburg on their way to last season’s final. With a star forward like Alexia Putellas in their ranks, and a fantastic coach such as Jonatan Giraldez on the touchline, they are expected to go far again this year, too.

Wolfsburg have long been one of Europe’s strongest teams and won the Bundesliga for a record seventh time in 2021-22. The German giants were beaten 5-3 on aggregate by Barcelona in the semi-finals last term but will fancy their chances of at least making the final four in 2022-23.

PSG are still in the hunt for their first Champions League title and made it to the semi-finals last term, only for compatriots Lyon to knock them out with a 5-3 aggregate win. After losing out on the Ligue 1 Feminine to OL, too, they will be out to show there is another French team to be feared.