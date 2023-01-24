Fatma Al Nuaimi receives World Woman Hero Award; Role of women at Qatar 2022 World Cup praised

The role women played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has come in for huge praise at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Fatma Al Nuaimi awarded World Woman Hero Award

Qatar 2022 praised for allowing women to flourish across roles

Panel organised on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum

WHAT HAPPENED? The role played by women during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has been highlighted during an event held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Fatma Al Nuaimi, Executive Director, Communications & Media, of the Supreme Committee of Delivery & Legacy (SC) spoke at the event and was also awarded a World Woman Hero Award for her contribution to the tournament.

The panel spoke about how women played a key role during the tournament which was held from November 20 to December 18 last year.

The panel was moderated by Dr Carolyn Kissane, Academic Director of Global Affairs at New York University. Several prominent journalists and entreprenuers also joined Al Nuaimi on the panel.

WHAT THEY SAID? “In Qatar, there has been huge progress in the development of women in sport – from a playing, organising and administration point of view. We invest heavily in education, which provides a platform for equal opportunities and long-term development,” said Al Nuaimi.

"At the SC, we are proud of the number of women in our organisation, including those holding senior positions and demonstrating real leadership.”

WHAT'S MORE? Al Nuaimi was presented with the World Woman Hero Award by Rupa Dash, CEO and Founder of the World Women Foundation, a non-profit organisation which promotes gender equality.

Al Nuaimi said: “I’m humbled to receive this award. It means a lot to be in a room with so many inspirational women and collect an award for what we achieved because of the World Cup.”

Dash said: “Fatma is a true inspiration to females in the region and all over the world. Her contribution to such a successful tournament deserved recognition and we were proud to have her play such a key role in our first Davos event.”

WHAT'S NEXT? Al Nuaimi also highlighted the success of the Generation Amazing project during the World Cup. Generation Amazing Foundation is a football for development programme which has positively benefitted more than 1 million people globally, including young girls and women in 35 countries.

“Generation Amazing is having a major impact on the region and globally. It is providing safe spaces for young people to learn key life skills through football, such as teamwork, leadership and equality. Young girls and women are central to the programme – which demonstrates our commitment to gender equality and delivering a World Cup with significant impact for women in the region."