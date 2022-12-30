"Farewell, King" - From Rahul Gandhi to AR Rahman, how India paid tribute to the legendary Pele!

Considered one of the greatest players to play the game, if not the greatest, Pele has been a highly revered name who transcended football.

Pele was truly a global icon. The news of the Brazilian legend's death on Thursday has brought sorrow upon the innumerable fans of the beautiful game.

The three-time World Cup winner had been battling health issues in recent years. He had been in a hospital in the last few weeks and his death was confirmed by his Kely Nascimento.

Many Indian celebrities and personalities, from Rahul Gandhi to AR Rahman, have already shared their tribute to the great man who had visited India twice, in 1978 and 2015.