'Fans have shown they want to come to Qatar' - Fatma Al Nuaimi on high demand for 2022 World Cup tickets

The ticket sales for the World Cup is still ongoing...

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has generated huge interest across the globe among football fans, as per Fatma Al Nuaimi, the Communications Executive Director of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy (SC).

SC is the organisation responsible for delivering the infrastructure of the 2022 World Cup.

Fatma Al Nuaimi highlighted the huge demand for tickets to the World Cup in Qatar as a metric of how much fans around the world were looking forward to the tournament.

"People want to come to Qatar for the World Cup. Fans from all over the world are applying for tickets and they want to be here," she said.

Fatma also named some of the countries from where there are the huge number of applications for World Cup tickets.

"If I name some of the countries from where there is high demand for tickets, they are Argentina, Mexico, USA, UK, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and also UAE."

depophotos

The World Cup is set to kick-off in Doha in less than six months, on November 21, 2022. Fatma stated that FIFA has received unprecedented levels of applications in the two phases of ticket sales so far.

She also went on to explain that the high level of interest in the 2022 World Cup has cropped up despite attempts from many quarters to create a negative image of Qatar. Fatma was most likely referring to calls to boycott the 2022 World Cup from several sections.

"As you can see, there was a lot of specualtion. There were people doing surveys and what not. They said people will boycott the World Cup and wont come to Qatar. After first round of ticket sales, we saw that there is an appetite for tickets. In the second phase, FIFA received 23.5 million ticket applicatons. Third phase is coming up now."

Article continues below

Fatma Al Nuaimi went on to say that one of the reasons fans across the world are looking forward to Qatar 2022 because it is set to be the first truly global gathering of fans in any sport after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Football is really popular (across the globe) and this will be the first gathering for fans after Covid-19 on a global stage."