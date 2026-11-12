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FC Bayern München v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1Getty Images
Christian Guinin
Translated by

Fans could be furious: Bayern Munich in completely new colours in the Champions League?

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Bayern Munich could have a completely new look in the coming Champions League season.

According to kit-leak website Footy Headlines, the German record champions are set to get a special European kit next season, intended for use exclusively in the Champions League.

The shirt will reportedly be predominantly black with just a few gold accents. Leaked photos appear to show the club crest and Adidas logo in gold.

That could again rile Bayern Munich's active supporters. Fans of the German record champions have campaigned vehemently for red-and-white shirts for many years. Colourful away or alternative kits traditionally draw criticism, so the reportedly planned black-and-gold combination is also likely to face opposition.

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This season, Bayern Munich's home shirt is red and their away shirt is white. They have also played in a purple third kit and a brightly coloured Oktoberfest version.