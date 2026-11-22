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Title contenders IK Sirius faced Djurgårdens IF on Sunday with the Swedish Allsvenskan nearing its conclusion. With two rounds left, Sirius needed a win to keep the pressure on title rivals Hammarby IF. But Djurgårdens fans were behind Sirius, thanks to the fierce rivalry between Djurgårdens and Hammarby, who share a city and a stadium.

Djurgårdens sit third in the Allsvenskan. The title is out of reach, but the Stockholm side are still fighting for European football, with Sweden's top three teams qualifying for Europe.

BK Häcken are their main rivals for third, with both sides on 52 points, so a win would have been particularly welcome for Djurgårdens. Kristian Lien had an early chance to put them ahead, but the Norwegian shot hopelessly wide.

His costly miss didn't anger the away end. Far from it: Djurgårdens fans celebrated Lien's miss as if he had scored.

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Just before half-time, Matthias Nartey put Sirius 1-0 up. The 22-year-old from Leeuwarden left SC Cambuur in mid-2025 for an adventure in Scandinavia.

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The jubilant Sirius supporters celebrated Nartey's goal, and so did the Djurgårdens fans sitting behind the goal into which he scored.

Neither side scored after the break, giving Sirius a potentially crucial win in the title race. The relatively small club from Uppsala have never won the title, but they could do so next week.

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Still, nothing is settled. Sirius have 61 points and a goal difference of +24 after 29 of the 30 rounds. Hammarby have three fewer points, a game in hand and a much better goal difference of +37.

Sirius visit IFK Göteborg next Sunday on the final day, but appear to need Hammarby to drop points in one of their last two matches. Hammarby host Göteborg on Monday evening before visiting top-half side Västerås SK on Sunday.