Fandi's charges to play Fiji in preparation for SEA games

The Singapore Under-22 National Team will be playing a friendly match against Fiji on 6 September at Bishan stadium as part of their preparations for Southeast Asian (SEA) Games 2019.

Head Coach Fandi Ahmad has called up 24 players for the friendly, including four overaged players – defender Tajeli Salamat and midfielders Fabian Kwok, Raihan Rahman and Sahil Suhaimi – who have been shortlisted for November’s tournament.

Fandi said: “The coaching team and I have identified players such as Shah (Shahiran), as well as a few overaged players, whom have played well in the league. We want to see how they can gel together with the team as we prepare for the SEA Games which is about two months away.

“We want to use this friendly match as a means to help us have a clearer view of the players’ abilities, strengths as well as their current level of teamwork coordination in order for us to be able to put together the best possible team for November.”