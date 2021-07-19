Fan View: Which Watford star are Nigerians excited to see in Premier League?

Ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, Goal fans have had their say on the Hornets’ star they are excited to watch in the English topflight

Former Galatasaray and Getafe midfielder Peter Etebo is the Nigerian on Watford’s books fans are most excited about seeing in the Premier League campaign next season.

Having finished second in the EFL Championship last term, the Hornets will be competing in the 2021-22 campaign in the Premier League.

However, manager Xisco Munoz will have to rely on the six Nigerians in his squad to ensure they have a good season.

They are William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Peter Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis and Scotland youth international of Nigerian descent Dapo Mebude.

As the Vicarage Road giants continue their preparations for the demanding task ahead, we asked our readers about the Nigerian in Hertfordshire they would be looking forward to watching most when the season commences.

In a poll conducted on the Goal Africa Twitter handle, 41.9 percent of voters claim Etebo is the man to watch out for. After completing loan spells in Turkey and Spain, Stoke City loaned the Super Eagles midfielder to Watford for the rest of the season.

He has been with the Potters since 2018 and he played 45 matches in the English second tier with two goals to his credit.

Following the 25-year-old closely is Dennis, who polled 31.8 percent of votes cast on the social media platform. Unlike Etebo, the 23-year-old striker has no experience in English football.

After a loan move to Bundesliga side FC Cologne last term, Dennis moved from Club Brugge to the English side on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

In third place is Super Eagles assistant skipper Troost-Ekong. Only 16.2 percent of fans look forward to watching his play against the likes of Marcus Rashford, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

Article continues below

His dream has been to play in the English top tier. Little wonder he decided to move to Watford when they were in the Championship from Serie A side Udinese.

Success seems not to be an exciting prospect to follow when the Prem starts, having polled 10.1 percent of votes.

In 2016, the former Nigeria youth international joined Watford on a five-year deal worth £12.5 million – a record transfer fee at the time.