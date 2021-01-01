Fan View: Onuachu’s Belgian Pro League awards ‘well deserved’ at Genk
Football fans have congratulated Genk forward Paul Onuachu for winning the Belgian Pro League Player of the Season and the Golden Boot award.
The 26-year-old was in spectacular form for the Blue and White in the 2020-21 campaign, scoring 35 goals across all competitions.
The forward has subsequently reaped the reward for his fine form after he was crowned the best player in the Belgian division.
The Nigeria international also scooped the top-scorer award after scoring 33 goals in 38 league games, amid other dazzling performances.
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to praise the Super Eagles star, with many affirming he deserved the prizes.
Best player and top scorer in Belgium. Congrats Paul Onuachu 👏🏾✅ pic.twitter.com/CFB4y0vtI0— prince Fola (@folly40) May 25, 2021
🇧🇪 Player of the Year 🏆— Andrew Randa (@RandaAndrew) May 25, 2021
🇧🇪 Top scorer of the Year🏆
Congratulations to 🇳🇬's Paul Onuachu.
What a seasons he's had. pic.twitter.com/DJIpEzbCkX
Paul Onuachu won:— Ademuyiwa Adebola (@iam_ademuyiwa) May 25, 2021
Best Footballer of The Year
Top Scorer (33 goals in 38 games)
Beast! pic.twitter.com/p9jVZKK9Ji
Paul Onuachu!— Mr. Oyin 🍯 (@MisterOyin) May 25, 2021
Take a bow!
Belgium Best player and Top scorer.— Jonel (@JohnJonel2) May 25, 2021
Congratulations Paul Onuachu
The man with few words...but too much legwork. pic.twitter.com/9HQQxCVsGH
Paul onuachu is the second highest goal scorer in the whole of Europe last season but they won't rate him cos is from Nigeria— Sloane (@Sloane_14) May 25, 2021
Nigerians doing great in Belgium. Paul Onuachu won the best player of the season and also the top scorer. Chidozie Okereke won the league with Club Brugge.— E. (@nuelegesi) May 25, 2021
They deserve to be celebrated. #ProLeagueAwards
Congratulations to the man of the Moment Paul Onuachu for bagging this awards more to come in better leagues 🦾 pic.twitter.com/hXGODNuiJn— Johnson Of Ketu (@thejohnsonk) May 25, 2021