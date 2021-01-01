Fan View: 'No one should blame De Gea' - Africans react as Manchester United lose Europa League final to Villarreal

The Red Devils narrowly missed out on the European title in Poland after a marathon penalty shoot-out

Football enthusiasts across Africa have refused to blame David de Gea for Manchester United’s Uefa Europa League final defeat to Villarreal on Wednesday.

After settling for a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time, the Spain goalkeeper stepped up to play United’s 11th penalty kick at PGE Arena Gdansk but his effort was parried away by Geronimo Rulli.

The missed chance cost Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side the Europa League trophy as Villarreal claimed their first major European title.

With De Gea acquitted, a section of fans on the continent are pointing fingers at Marcus Rashford and Solskjaer for the loss because of the forward’s missed chances and the coach’s selection dilemma.

De Gea Before the penalty shootout #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/rsSyw1fBtK — Femi Femo (@FemiFemo12) May 26, 2021

Honestly I’m sad. I’m devastated!!

What do we call this ??

Work of the forces or what !! I’m sure you’ll have a lot to say on the judgement day @MarcusRashford and @D_DeGea pic.twitter.com/tPcm0x9D1o — Abiola Mofoluwake (@LURDmourphy) May 26, 2021

De Gea, trying to place the penalty: pic.twitter.com/0yz7zSwuVJ — Temisan Okomi (@temiokomi) May 26, 2021

I so much loved De Gea when he was playing well. I hailed him. I dislike him for the damage he has caused over the last few years. He's no longer the Keeper he was. He wasn't at fault today. He didn't cost us that game, Rashford did and fingers shld be pointed at him, not De Gea — Lawyer Awon ''Hoodlums'' (@Ridwanullahii) May 26, 2021

When you close your eyes to sleep tonight, you will remember all Rashford had to do was tap in and start crying all over again 😭😭😭 #munvil — Surulere Brand Strategist 💰 (@29lucidthoughts) May 26, 2021

De gea's last kick for man United was to kick them out of the Europa League.#UELfinal #Oleout pic.twitter.com/BYSSiMMgCi — 👑MTG🤍 (@michiethegreat_) May 26, 2021

Man Utd players to De Gea in the dressing room 🤣🤣#OleOut De Gea #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/FOog623QEj — Chima (@NjokuChima19) May 26, 2021

No one should blame David De Gea because a certain player had the chance to kill the game for united a long time ago but couldn't convert #UELfinal — Grande LUPO CATTIVO (@realDonNOEL) May 26, 2021

Check on your Man U friends, they going through a lot right now. Depression is in their villa and it’s real#VillarrealManUnited #Villarreal #UELfinal — MAN LIKE ZEEZ 🍀 (@LikeZeez) May 26, 2021

I blame Rashford for today's loss, we wouldn't have ended up playing penalty sincerely#EuropaLeagueFinal #ManUtd — Jide Akinlade (@michelldino) May 26, 2021

To my point of view, two persons cost us the match. The coach and Rashford.

You shouldn't blame de gea for any thing that befall us.. What do you expect when we have many clear chances but what happen? — Ayoola Adewale Adeleye (@AyoolaAdewaleA) May 26, 2021

De Gea Agenda finally don set!!! 😂. — Alhaji Founder! (@IamReminisce) May 26, 2021

Nigeria have won another trophy again. God of Iheanacho and Chukwueze can never sleep #UELfinal — Kashmoney2020 (@Kashmoney20201) May 26, 2021

Manchester United fans ::: we will win the Europa league



David De gea; pic.twitter.com/hnbYwnUt93 — omo iya eleja 🦈 (@FRANKOVIC7) May 26, 2021

Fernandez Seeing De Gea Miss a common Penalty... Common penalty 🙆🙆😂#OleOut pic.twitter.com/o0rggWKAy4 — Samuel Mbah ◽ (@mbahdeyy4u) May 26, 2021

You had Amad, Mata, Dan James and none of them was worthy enough to replace a misfiring Rashford. It shows he doesn't trust his bench #OleOut — Mayowa olagunju ❁ (@iam_doctormayor) May 26, 2021

Rashford was the worst actually. And Ole is a coward. — Maitee© (@classico90) May 26, 2021