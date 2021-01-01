African All Stars

Fan View: Kanu joins Nigerians to celebrate Ndidi and Iheanacho's FA Cup triumph with Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City
The Super Eagles duo played key roles as Brendan Rodgers' side claimed the coveted title at Wembley Stadium

Nigerians including former Arsenal star Nwankwo Kanu have taken to social media to celebrate Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi after their FA Cup triumph with Leicester City. 

The Foxes defeated Premier League rivals Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Youri Tielemans' 63rd-minute strike. 

Iheanacho was in action for 67 minutes while Ndidi was solid in the middle of the park for the entire duration. 

Their title triumph has made their compatriots happy with many cheering for them during the Foxes' landmark win.

