Fan View: ‘He’s back’ – Benzema’s France return sends Twitter into frenzy

The Real Madrid star is back to Les Bleus after being frozen out of Didier Deschamps' squad for six years

Karim Benzema’s return to the French senior national team has sent social media into a meltdown.

The Real Madrid star was named in the European side’s 26-man squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, with the striker earning a recall from Didier Deschamps for the first time in six years.

Article continues below

With this development, the 33-year-old rejoined the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann in the French squad as reigning world champions Les Bleus hope to shine at the Euros this summer.

As expected, football fans went on social media to celebrate the return of the former Olympique Lyon man to international football.

Congratulations to the most stylish footballer @Benzema on your national team return — IG »»» officialzeez (@iamzeezaga) May 18, 2021

Karim Benzema is BACK in the France squad 💪



The Real Madrid forward has been named in the 26-man panel for Euro 2020 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Yyaj8wbzM5 — Goal Africa (@GoalAfrica) May 18, 2021

Karim Benzema has not featured for France since October 2015, not considered for their last 71 internationals.

Didier Deschamps has RECALLED the Real Madrid striker for #Euro2020. pic.twitter.com/WA7Wu0RkMq — Isaac Waihenya (@IsaacWaihenya) May 18, 2021

🚨| OFFICIAL: Karim Benzema owns Twitter worldwide tonight 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/xoO0npCK3q — Mrwealth Pascal 🇳🇬-🇬🇭 (@Pascalwealth777) May 18, 2021

Karim Benzema, clear example that with dedication and hard work you can achieve anything you want.

The man made an entire federation suck up their pride to call him up after all their political reasons to exclude him.

MY STRIKER pic.twitter.com/TIsU6qtkTq — Brasiniñismo (@brasininismo) May 18, 2021

😎 He's back



🇫🇷 How many goals do you think @Benzema will score at @EURO2020 for @FrenchTeam?pic.twitter.com/63NiMr1dFo — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 18, 2021

Congratulations to @Benzema for getting called up by France 🇫🇷 for the EUROS.



He’ll face Cristiano’s Portugal. 🇵🇹



Reunion. 😍 pic.twitter.com/RcWDcXmLPd — The CR7 Timeline. (@TimelineCR7) May 18, 2021

🗣️ President of @FFF Noël Le Graët: "I am very happy that Deschamps and @Benzema reconciled. It's everything that I ever wanted." [@lequipe] 🇫🇷 — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) May 18, 2021

Again, genuinely happy for @Benzema. He got to show that he became such a great leader, player and the ultimate pro after Ronaldo's departure that it's IMPOSSIBLE not to feel excited about him getting his chance. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) May 18, 2021

Karim Benzema instantly made the EURO 2020 so much more exciting by just being in the squad list

My goat pic.twitter.com/GO1ua4DPwS — َ (@VikingosEdition) May 18, 2021

They shouldn't give Benzema any awkward jersey number o — sinbad (@cracklechulo) May 18, 2021

Karim Benzema is back. He’s been included in Deschamps' French squad for the Euros. Official. 🇫🇷⚪️ #Benzema #Euro2020 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2021