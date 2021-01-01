African All Stars

Fan View: 'Get well soon Eze' – Supporters send messages to injured Crystal Palace star

Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Premier League 2020-21
The English midfielder of Nigerian origin has suffered a long-term injury during a training session with the Eagles squad

Football fans have taken to social media to sympathise with Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze.

The 22-year-old suffered an Achilles injury during Eagles training on Tuesday, and as a result of that, he could be out of action until 2022.

Eze has been an integral part of Roy Hodgson’s squad following his move from Championship side, Queens Park Rangers.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he accounts for 34 league games with four goals and five assists to his credit.

Following this appalling news, so many of his fans have taken to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

