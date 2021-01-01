Fan View: Amartey at the centre again as Leicester and Chelsea brawl

The Ghanaian is trending for the second time in four days for his part in a fierce burst-up between players of the two teams in a game on Tuesday

It has been a crazy Chelsea week for Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey as he made the headlines once again during the two clubs' Premier League meeting on Tuesday.

In the game, the Ghanaian, who was on the substitute bench, launched into a chaotic brawl after Ricardo Pereira's forceful challenge on Ben Chilwell in the closing stages of Leicester's 2-1 win for 'the Blues.

With Amartey having enraged many prior to the game after he was captured on video throwing a Chelsea pennant onto the floor “in disrespect” after Leicester beat the Blues 1-0 in the FA Cup final on Saturday, Chelsea players, led by Thiago Silva and Mason Mount, wasted no time at all in moving onto Amartey during Tuesday’s brawl, resulting in the Ghanaian ultimately coping a yellow card for his involvement.

Article continues below

Like in the post-match period of Saturday’s win, social media has gone wild once again after Tuesday’s game, with Amartey among the most topical discussions.

Below are some of the reactions:

The moment Thiago Silva, Mason Mount and César Azpilicueta recognized Daniel Amartey



Proper Chelsea through and through pic.twitter.com/HYjolQfDB6 — Evo (@CFCEvo26) May 19, 2021

And Amartey was the only one that got booked in all of that🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #CHELEI — leWis🇪🇹 (@CarefreeLewisG) May 18, 2021

Amartey this past week pic.twitter.com/KT3gddCNnz — Maz ☄️ (@mxztothe) May 18, 2021

How did he even get involved 😂 pic.twitter.com/xGdJkBmw5s — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) May 18, 2021

Daniel Amartey really no dey like Chelsea Aswer 😂😂



Man is on the bench but he dey come fight the Chelsea players. I’m convinced he intentionally threw Chelsea’s pennant away 😂 — KELEWELE JOINT 🍟 (@ANKAMAGYIMI__) May 18, 2021

Mess with Chelsea At your Peril AMARTEY... Thiago Silva will have you for breakfast, lunch and DINNER 💙 pic.twitter.com/dqLLetMzpl — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) May 18, 2021

Silva and Mount vs Amartey is one hell of a sight... pic.twitter.com/sP2laXlNrp — Louis Beneventi 🤌🏻 (@Louis_Beneventi) May 18, 2021

Daniel Amartey booked and he's not even playing! 😅 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) May 18, 2021