Best of Africa

Fan View: 'A true legend as a player & coach' – Football wishes Zidane well after Real Madrid exit

Shina Oludare
Chief Editor Nigeria
Last updated
Comments (0)
Zinedine Zidane
Getty
Football fans have bid farewell to the legendary Frenchman who walked away as manager of Los Blancos for a second time

Zinedine Zidane is “a true legend as player and coach” in the eyes of football fans who have stormed social media to wish the Frenchman well despite his sudden exit as Real Madrid boss.

Despite still having 12 months left to run on his contract, the 48-year-old walked away from the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

This is the second time Zidane is leaving Los Blancos. During his first spell, he led the club to win the Spanish elite division title as well as three successive Champions League crowns.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

He headed for a break in the summer of 2018, albeit, he was back with Real Madrid by March 2019 after seeing his successors struggle.

Below are some of the posts on Twitter as fans bid him farewell.

Close