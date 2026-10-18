“Fan culture trampled underfoot!” SC Freiburg fans cause a stoppage in play with tennis balls in Leverkusen

Supporters said they were protesting against restrictions on away fans at the BayArena. Play resumed only after a lengthy discussion between the fans and coach Julian Schuster.

"Fan culture restricted = play interrupted – against bans on materials," read a banner in the Freiburg supporters' section. After just under two minutes of play, they began throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.

When referee Florian Badstübner tried to restart play after a stoppage, more tennis balls flew onto the pitch. Schuster argued angrily with the supporters before the match resumed after more than five minutes.

In Leverkusen, "fan culture is repeatedly trampled underfoot", the Freiburg ultras wrote in an explanation on Sunday: "Today is no exception – including a blanket ban on flags and two-pole banners."

They said they hoped Bayer managing director Fernando Carro "and his entire team will soon see sense".



