Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-LEVERKUSEN-FREIBURGAFP
SID
Translated by

“Fan culture trampled underfoot!” SC Freiburg fans cause a stoppage in play with tennis balls in Leverkusen

Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen
Freiburg

SC Freiburg fans caused a five-minute stoppage in the Bundesliga match at Bayer Leverkusen by throwing tennis balls.

Supporters said they were protesting against restrictions on away fans at the BayArena. Play resumed only after a lengthy discussion between the fans and coach Julian Schuster.

"Fan culture restricted = play interrupted – against bans on materials," read a banner in the Freiburg supporters' section. After just under two minutes of play, they began throwing tennis balls onto the pitch.

When referee Florian Badstübner tried to restart play after a stoppage, more tennis balls flew onto the pitch. Schuster argued angrily with the supporters before the match resumed after more than five minutes.

In Leverkusen, "fan culture is repeatedly trampled underfoot", the Freiburg ultras wrote in an explanation on Sunday: "Today is no exception – including a blanket ban on flags and two-pole banners."

They said they hoped Bayer managing director Fernando Carro "and his entire team will soon see sense".


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google