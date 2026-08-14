Morocco's Raja Club Athletic have officially announced the signing of Brazilian winger Luiz Felipe Silva, known as "Filipinho", from Brazil's Fluminense, as part of the club's efforts to strengthen its ranks in preparation for the new season.

The 24-year-old passed his medical before signing a three-year contract, joining the "Eagles" squad under Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi.

Filipinho can operate in more than one attacking role, comfortable on both the right and left wings and capable of playing as a playmaker. That versatility hands Raja's technical staff extra options up front.

Fan anger over the Raja deal

Raja's move for Filipinho sparked astonishment and anger among the club's fans. Many felt the way the club presented its new signing across its official platforms did not match the reality of his career or his current situation, particularly given his limited appearances of late.

Morocco's website "Le360 Sport" reported that a number of Raja supporters felt the aura around the announcement raised expectations sharply. Then came the details about his career, his injuries and his physical and competitive condition, opening the door to questions over how ready he really is to deliver.

Those question marks do not stop at Filipinho's limited profile outside Brazil. They extend to his injury record, with the player sidelined for roughly a year, from March 2024 until 2025.

Back on the pitch, the Brazilian suffered a fresh setback in May 2025, forcing another spell out and hitting his continuity and his physical level.

Filipinho faces a physical challenge

Doubts over his readiness grow further given he has not played an official match since January 2026, this time down to technical choices. He kept training away from matchday action and never earned a first-team call-up.

That leaves Raja treating the player as a project in need of gradual rehabilitation rather than a man ready to slot straight into the first team, especially after such a long stint away from official competition.

Restoring Filipinho's fitness will be a tough job for the technical and physical staff in the weeks ahead. They must bring him to a level that allows a gradual return to matchday football, given how long he has been out.

Raja are now moving to register the player with the reserve team, a step designed to let him rebuild his physical and competitive rhythm away from the pressures of first-team football.

Criticism from the fans has only grown given the three-year deal, with the total value of his bonuses reaching 240 million centimes, at a rate of 80 million centimes per season.

Zrida closes in on an unexpected destination

Elsewhere, Morocco's website "Le360 Sport" revealed that the Meknes club are close to signing midfielder Mohamed Zrida, with talks between the two parties reaching advanced stages during the summer transfer window.

The destination comes as a surprise for the player, who was close to joining Hassania Agadir before negotiations stalled without a final agreement.

Seizing on that breakdown, the Meknes club moved in forcefully and now look the likeliest to settle the player's future in the summer mercato.

According to "Le360 Sport", talks between Zrida and the Meknes club have covered the important stages, with only a few contractual details left before a final agreement and the official announcement.

Zrida is 27 and brings plenty of experience in the Moroccan league. He came through Raja's ranks to the first team, played a string of domestic and continental matches with them and lifted several titles along the way.

February 2025 marked his first professional move abroad, joining Libya's Al-Ittihad Tripoli, but the spell did not go as hoped.

Now, after that experience outside the Moroccan league, Zrida is closing in on a return through the Meknes club, who are betting on his experience to bolster their midfield and raise the level of competition in the squad ahead of the new season.