Hamza Abdelkarim, the young Barcelona forward, has spoken of his pride in his Al Ahly roots, insisting he still watches every one of the Egyptian club's matches even after leaving.

The teenager joined Barcelona's reserve team on loan from Al Ahly during the winter window last January.

He wasted little time proving his worth, forcing his way into the Barça first team and convincing the club's hierarchy to make the deal permanent. He has since signed a contract until 2030.

Abdelkarim turned to the subject of Al Ahly during Tuesday's contract renewal ceremony at Barcelona.

Asked whether he still keeps tabs on Al Ahly's fixtures, he answered without hesitation: "Of course, I always follow Al Ahly's matches. For example, in about an hour there is a match for the team (against Abu Qir Fertilizers in the Egyptian league), and I will make sure to watch it."

He added: "I watch every match. This is the club I grew up in, and it taught me many things. All of Egypt supports me, as do the Arabs, so I thank them, and I hope to make them happy."

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