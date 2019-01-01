FAM targets bigger pool of young players with new leagues introduced in 2020

FAM will be making it mandatory for respective state associations to introduce new U21 and U19 leagues of their own come next year.

Continuing their efforts to increase the number of players in the country and opening more playing slots for young talents in Malaysia, Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will be demanding that each state FAs to be starting up new Under-21 and Under-19 leagues starting year 2020.

FAM are taking the development path really seriously and hopes that with the introduction of these new competition, every state will be able to have access and monitoring of an substantial increase number of players that just the 20-30 odds players that makes it to the state U21 or state U19 teams.

"Our purpose to have these state leagues is to ensure a much bigger pool of players available that isn't only limited to those that made it through to the President Cup or Youth Cup squads. This means that each state association will now have the opportunity to keep track of more players and ensure that no talents will skip out of the net," said FAM Vice-President Yusoff Mahadi in the press conference.

The plans are still fresh out of the oven even though the state FAs have been informed of this new requirement. FAM will be planning a workshop either in December or in January to ensure that all state FAs understand what is required to run these new leagues.

FAM will also be providing an opportunity for those players that shine in the state league to be incorporated into the state U21/U19 teams by introducing transfer windows throughout the 2020 season. On top of that, FAM will also be looking to introduce the Under-17 and Under-15 leagues by 2022 and 2024 respectively.

