FAM line up Jordan as warm-up before WCQ encounter against Indonesia

FAM confirmed that Malaysia will play an international friendly against Jordan just before Independence Day as preparations for two vital qualifiers.

participant Jordan will be Tan Cheng Hoe's final warm-up test before the crunch joint 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup qualification match against Indonesia (September 5) in Jakarta. The Harimau Malaya will take on Jordan at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium on August 30.

While the match will be the last chance for Cheng Hoe to assess his squad and prepare for Indonesia, the more rational understanding of why Jordan is chosen as the opponent is perhaps more to prepare the team for the first home match of the qualifiers which is against United Arab Emirates on September 10.

The last time Malaysia played Jordan was also in a friendly back in September 2009 where it finished 0-0 but the current Jordanian team has improved leaps and bounds. In the 2019 Asian Cup they beat to top Group B but utltimately succumbed to in the Round of 16.

Like Malaysia, Jordan will also be using this match as part of the preparation, stopping in enroute to face Chinese Taipei on September 5. Coincidentally Jordan are once again drawn with Australia, in Group B of their qualifiers alongside Kuwait and Nepal.

Malaysia reached the second round of the qualification process after defeating Timor Leste 12-2 in June, earning themselves a mini AFF Cup after being drawn in the same group as Indonesia, Vietnam and . Cheng Hoe will be using the as the final scouting opportunity but apart from a surprise or two, is unlikely to name a very different squad for the start of the qualifiers.

