Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has denied the comments attributed to him about the crisis engulfing his former player Cristiano Ronaldo and the Portuguese national team.

According to Marca, Mourinho took to social media with a blunt message, branding the statements attributed to him as "fake news". The claims had spread mainly in Brazil, all centred on the Ronaldo affair.

The Portuguese insisted he had never spoken about the matter, stressing he had "no comment" on something so far removed from him.

Mourinho holds the utmost respect for the Portuguese Football Federation, national team manager Jorge Jesus and Cristiano Ronaldo. That is precisely why he wants no part in the affair, especially after words he never uttered were put in his mouth.

His day was spent at Valdebebas, working with his players, before he headed to hospital to visit Raul Asencio. The defender had undergone surgery after suffering a stress fracture in his shin bone.



