The friendly against Hungary's Ferencváros offers no definitive conclusions, even in a 2-1 Real Madrid win. But after a week in which Rodri refused to sign for the club, there was real curiosity over how José Mourinho would solve the defensive midfield problem that has dogged Los Blancos since Toni Kroos retired.

Once the Manchester City midfielder rejected the offer, sources close to Real Madrid rushed out a message: no one would be signed for the role, and Bernardo Silva would fill in there at times, according to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

So when the Portugal international made his first appearance in a Real Madrid shirt, coming on at the start of the second half to replace Camavinga and take up the double pivot alongside Fede Valverde, all eyes were on him.

The experiment didn't last long. On 63 minutes, Jorge Cestero replaced Bernardo Silva in that position, and Mourinho pushed the Portuguese forward into the number 10 role given his lack of physical fitness.

Mourinho explained the decision himself after the match. "This poor player benefits psychologically from resting during the holidays. And he appeared in far worse physical condition. He needs to develop his skills. But Bernardo is a wonderful player, he gives us attacking options from the back if he plays in a deeper role, as a playmaker or a striker".

He added: "During the match, I noticed that he lacked some physical strength, so I moved him to the out-and-out striker position. And I brought on Cestero to provide more stability. The out-and-out striker position is another position Bernardo plays well in. He is a player capable of filling three or four positions".

Whether Mourinho tries Bernardo Silva again in the coming friendlies as a midfield option remains to be seen. That role currently belongs to Valverde, Tchouaméni and Camavinga, the same line-up that featured last season, unless plans change and a deal gets done before the window shuts.