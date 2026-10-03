CAF have put an end to the controversy over the fate of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, settling the doubts raised about where next year's tournament will be staged.

The Confederation of African Football had already confirmed the next edition would run between 19 June and 17 July 2027, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Arab press reports claimed yesterday, Friday, that CAF president Patrice Motsepe will carry out an inspection visit to the three host nations next January, testing their readiness five months out from kick-off.

Those reports added that CAF could move the tournament elsewhere if the three nations prove unprepared at that point.

Luxolo September, CAF's media spokesman, hit back in exclusive comments to Kooora today, Saturday, insisting "this news is repetitive, and we have clarified the truth more than once".

He added: "This is false news, and it has no basis in truth. CAF is not considering moving the Africa Cup of Nations, and it trusts in the ability of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to organise the tournament on schedule".

The same reports claimed there is a proposal to push the 2027 edition back to 2028, and to settle for a single edition rather than the current plan of two before the tournament switches to a four-year cycle.

September dismissed that too, stressing CAF's commitment to the current schedule.

Back in April, he had denied similar reports to Kooora about the tournament's future.

Two rounds of qualifiers have already been played. The qualifying campaign ends next March.