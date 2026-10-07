The number seven has marked both sides of Giovanni Reyna's journey in recent years. On one side, it stands for a brutal spell of setbacks he hopes is finally behind him. On the other, it now points to the growing sense of hope around the former BVB wonderkid.

Reyna is finally on track to find his rhythm again and make it last. In the summer, the playmaker once tipped as the Bundesliga's next superstar left the league behind and joined Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1. For a fee of just three million euros, a figure he had hoped to leave far behind by now at 23. With his talent, he should have.

Instead, the years after his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund at 17 and 18 took a very different turn. Reyna became a regular starter for BVB under Lucien Favre, then saw his momentum wrecked by constant injury problems.

Giovanni Reyna's ordeal: Only seven league games from the start in 30 months

Between his 20th birthday in mid-November 2022 and the end of the 2024/25 season, Reyna started only seven league matches. Seven starts in 30 months. Even a loan move from Dortmund to Nottingham Forest in the first half of 2024 changed nothing. His form stayed well below par for long spells, and his confidence kept draining away.

Getty Images

Muscular injuries, in particular, kept dragging the talented American backwards. Time and again he had to fight his way back, while his body carried the burden of those repeated setbacks. Reyna, who after his BVB spell experienced a mixed year at best at Borussia Mönchengladbach and moved from there to Strasbourg in August, could only dream of the match rhythm he especially needs.

"People sometimes think rest is a good way to manage the load. But I get back into form best when I get as many minutes as possible and, ideally, starts as well. And I'm getting stronger all the time," Reyna has now said, according to The Athletic, with things finally looking up again.

Giovanni Reyna sets new personal best

Now the number seven means something else. Reyna started seven matches in a row for club and country between the end of August and the start of October. That is a personal best, as he had never previously started so many games in succession in his professional career. Then came Tuesday night. He made his eighth straight start in the USA's 1-0 friendly win against Canada and set a new record straight away.

"I feel like I'm slowly getting fully back to myself," Reyna said after his convincing display in the USA's 3-0 friendly win over Mexico last weekend. He said he had always felt the trust of national team coach Mauricio Pochettino, with the Argentine sticking by him through the difficult periods and calling Reyna up despite his problems at club level for the home World Cup last summer.

"For me, he is a great player. He understands the game at a high level," Pochettino said of the attacking midfielder, who provided an assist in each of the friendlies at the end of September against Peru (4-1) and Chile (4-2). Pochettino also pointed to Reyna's quality in combination play, his outstanding touch and his close control.

How has former BVB star Giovanni Reyna started at Racing Strasbourg?

At Strasbourg, where he has signed until 2031, Reyna has laid the foundations for those strong USA performances. He quickly forced his way into the regular side, feels the trust of coach Hugo Oliveira and has become a fixture as one of the two number eights in his 4-3-3 system. In five appearances so far, Reyna has already scored once for his new club from north-eastern France, finding the net in the 6-2 thrashing at Troyes at the start of September.

Getty Images

The former Bundesliga professional has shaken off the mental scars left by those constant injury problems. In recent years, doubts over whether he was physically built for top-level football at all had weighed heavily on him. "I don't think about that at all any more," Reyna can now say. "I've left that behind me."

Still only 23, Reyna is young but already carries plenty of experience. He has known early success and the harsher side of the professional game. In Strasbourg and with the national team, both very young squads, he is already one of the more experienced figures. He can guide the younger players and seems to be thriving in that role. Given Reyna's potential, this may be only the start of a glorious renaissance.