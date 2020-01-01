Facing Marseille is ‘always special’ – Rennes defender Jeremy Morel

The Madagascar centre-back is eagerly anticipating coming up against his former employers

centre-back Jeremy Morel has described facing his former club as “always special”.

Both sides will go head-to-head at Roazhon Park in what is a battle of second versus third in the on Friday night.

Morel was on the books of the Les Phoceens between 2011 and 2015, accruing 153 competitive appearances, scoring three goals and providing seven assists.

The Madagascan spent the next four years at before joining Rennes last summer.

“Facing Marseille is always special in a season,” the 35-year old told the club website.

“To have spent four years there is special but there are points at stake and a match to be won. We will try to do everything to achieve it. It's just a match.

“Above all, you have to take it like that. It will cost three points like the others. Whether we win, lose or draw, there will be nothing finished after this meeting. But we know that it is important to win at home, to continue taking points in front of our audience.

Article continues below

“Generally, it has always been good to play at home, especially in recent months. The strength of the audience is a big asset.”

When quizzed about how it would feel scoring against Marseille having done so against his current employers while he was donning the white and blue shirt, the eight-time capped Madagascar international said: “Yes, it could be nice to do it with the Rennes jersey, but it would be especially good if we could win. It would be ideal.”

Morel has clocked 2,117 minutes in the Rennes jersey this season, notching one goal, one assist and one yellow card.