Borussia Dortmund swerved a potential little dig. In the official announcement of Joey Veerman's transfer, who arrives from PSV Eindhoven for 22 million euros via a release clause and has signed until 2031, BVB did not mention the new central midfielder's character anywhere.

That was probably the right call. The word had already caused enough noise around the 27-year-old in recent months. The debate, which raged in the Netherlands, began with a press conference towards the end of last March.

"Joey's character is ... different," said Ronald Koeman, who is no longer in office as national coach, about Veerman. Even then, Koeman was already sure: he would not nominate Veerman for the World Cup. "I spoke to Joey and told him that for the position of the left-sided number six he is neither my first nor my second choice," he said. "If everyone is fit, he will not come into consideration for the World Cup squad. In his position, I am opting for different types of player."

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Joey Veerman: Eredivisie's best assist provider in 2024 and 2026

It was not the first time Koeman had done it. The two have history. Koeman had already hauled Veerman off after just 35 minutes in the third group game at Euro 2024 against Austria, which ended in a 3-2 defeat, with the score at 1-0. Veerman then featured again in the last 16, quarter-final and semi-final, but after that Koeman never called him up again.

"That was an extreme situation," Koeman said five months ago about his action against Austria. "I can imagine that it is very painful for a player to be taken off after 35 minutes. It is not that I think: I don't want a character like that. Character plays a role in it, but first and foremost it is a sporting decision," the coach stressed.

By the end of last season, Veerman had had enough. PSV had just won the title for the third year in a row. Veerman produced the best football of his four years in Eindhoven. He scored eight goals and set up 14 more, nobody in the Eredivisie managed more. In 2023/24, too, no one beat his 16 assists. Last season he also played the most passes in the final third in the league, the most completed passes and the most passes that led to a chance.

De Telegraaf

Advertisement "with real character": the feud between Joey Veerman and Ronald Koeman

"I think I was the only one in the Netherlands who actually expected it," Veerman said on ESPN about his omission from the World Cup squad. "When press conferences like that keep being held and it is said that there is something wrong with my character - at some point you simply have enough of it. It is his decision whom he calls up, but he should not claim that my character is the problem. These press conferences are starting to annoy me a little by now. He does not need to call me any more."

Then Veerman delivered the feud's sharpest moment himself. One day before the Netherlands' first World Cup game against Japan, a full-page advert appeared in De Telegraaf. Veerman was promoting the jeans and fashion brand G-STAR, standing by the water with an orange ball at his feet. The slogan read: "Denim with real character."

Veerman later said he had been told the advert would only be published three days later. Even so, he is not someone who hides his opinion. Just over a month ago, he said about his transfer ambitions: "At the moment not much is happening. There is hardly any interest right now. It can be annoying to be constantly asked why I have never moved. At some point it gets on your nerves. My wish is to complete a great transfer, but as things stand that will not happen."

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Joey Veerman almost ended up at Brentford FC

As a condition, Veerman named a club that plays in Europe and stressed: "Italy and Spain would suit me well, but unfortunately the clubs there are showing no interest in me." That had been the case until recently too. Last summer, however, Brentford FC wanted to bring him to England but missed the deadline for the release clause in his contract, and Eindhoven declined. In the winter, Veerman then negotiated with Fenerbahce for more than two weeks, but was not convinced about a departure.

With BVB, it was different. Veerman called it a "great club" and a "fantastic opportunity" he had been waiting "for years", even before signing his new contract. But what sort of player are the Westphalians getting in a man who scored 31 goals and set up 67 in 198 competitive appearances for Eindhoven?

For some in the neighbouring country, he was already drawing comparisons with Toni Kroos. That was before Euro 2024. "I think Joey has qualities that nobody else in the Netherlands has," Arnold Mühren, European champion of 1988, said at Voetbal International at the time. "What can Kroos do that Veerman cannot? Veerman plays the same passes as Kroos. The only thing Kroos has more of is experience."

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These are Joey Veerman's strengths and weaknesses

Veerman's profile tackles a weakness in Dortmund's squad, though not completely. Ideally, BVB needed a genuine number six alongside Felix Nmecha, someone strong in the tackle and on the ball, a strategically smart quarterback type. Veerman is not that, he is more of a number eight than a number six.

Still, the new arrival comes in with a clear claim to a regular starting place. Marcel Sabitzer in particular, with only one year left on his contract and a possible sale still on the table, and Jobe Bellingham will need to watch their backs. Veerman can immediately give Borussia's still weak build-up play far more thrust.

Most of all, Veerman brings outstanding security on the ball and in his passing, which helps him drive the game forward. He sees the picture well and can also play his way out in central areas under pressure. That is especially good news for Dortmund because it should free the attacking players one line further forward to show for the ball in the spaces where they are strongest.

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Joey Veerman recently created 25 big chances for Eindhoven

Veerman plays with a certain casualness. When he is on song, he exudes self-confidence, calm, technical ease and the courage to attempt harder passes too. In recent years, he has also ranked among the Eredivisie's most creative players. In the title-winning 2023/24 season, he created 130 chances, 59 more than the player in second place. The year before, he made 93 chances, including 25 big chances.

He is strongest when he has space ahead of him and several options to shape the game. His real strength lies in using that creativity from a deeper position. He does not need to keep popping up around the penalty area to be dangerous. That makes him a fairly unusual midfielder: a creative number eight who can build and organise the game from deep.

However, Veerman is not an especially dynamic professional. He is not someone who constantly covers huge spaces, presses opponents aggressively or closes gaps with his pace. He is not an exceptionally strong ball-winner and will probably never become the most explosive or physically dominant midfielder.

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Joey Veerman could take on a role at BVB that has hardly been filled recently

Even so, the father of two, who recently celebrated his engagement, comes very close to the solution Dortmund's decision-makers wanted. "When, like us, you play with a back three, a game can also become relatively sluggish if you then put a holding six in front of it," sporting director Ole Book had already outlined before the deal for the Dutchman was completed.

Perhaps that is exactly where Veerman's chance lies. In the Netherlands, the talk recently centred on what he supposedly lacks. In Dortmund, the focus will now be on what he brings.

And that is a lot: vision, passing quality, creativity and the ability to control a game from deep. If BVB use those strengths properly, Veerman could fill a midfield role that has hardly been occupied in recent years.

Joey Veerman: his career as a professional at a glance