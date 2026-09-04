Fabregas: "We must be ourselves regardless of the result. Kean must improve

Cesc Fabregas, Como manager, spoke after the 4-1 win at Marassi against Genoa, speaking to Dazn: "I think we enjoy ourselves when we do things well and when you give everything while playing well. Every team have their own identity and we try to give everything. I really liked the reaction, we conceded a goal that reminded us that in Serie A you have to suffer.





The team showed desire and mentality. My message is that we must always be ourselves, no matter what happens in the match. I have lost many matches like that, just as I have won many while playing badly. There are days when you do not win because the ball does not go in. I always ask the team to be ourselves, and when that does not happen I get angry. But as long as I see the team with desire and the right mentality, we will lose and win, but we will be on the right path. Kean? You say that because of the assist, but there are many situations he has to improve, such as pressing.

He came up with a quality move, which we know he has. Everyone made a positive impact. They threw themselves into it with desire and an ability to underWe have to keep working individually to bring everyone into the team and get them playing. For me, the team comes before everything. Ricci? We are very happy, the most important thing is to bring in great players, but also great men, he will give us enormous help from now until the end of the season. The Champions starts on Thursday and then we will play on Monday, it will be a long road."