FA Selangor sack head coach B. Satiananthan days after JDT thrashing

Just days after their 6-1 Malaysia Super League humiliation at the hands of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), have sacked their first team head coach B. Satiananthan.

The club that are currently sitting in place in the standings announced the decision through their social media accounts on Monday afternoon, September 21.

While the thrashing might have been the last straw, the Red Giants' performance this year has called into question the former Malaysia head coach's suitability for the job. From eight matches, Selangor have recorded only two wins, four draws and two defeats.

His stint at the club, which began in 2019 as a last-minute replacement for club legend Mehmet Durakovic, had been fraught in fans' doubt over his capabilities to lead the team that had been undergoing transformation under president, Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafudin.

In his first season at Selangor, it took him five games to guide them to their first league win, and they then went on to end the campaign in third place. While they crashed out early in the , his charges then reached the semi-finals of the , and these records were deemed sufficient by the club to offer him a one-year extension.

It is also worth noting that Satiananthan has been sacked with immediate effect by the Red Giants, as opposed to the usual Malaysian football practice of handing a gardening leave to underperforming coaches, something that he as the Malaysian football coaches association president has spoken out vocally against.

Club technical director and reserve team head coach, Michael Feichtenbeiner will take over as interim first team head coach, added the announcement.