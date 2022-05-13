Which club has won the most FA Cup titles?
Chelsea take on Liverpool in the final of the 2021/22 FA Cup on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium.
Thomas Tuchel's men will seek revenge for their Carabao Cup final defeat which happened back in February. Jurgen Klopp's men won that final 11-10 after a penalty shootout.
This will be the second season in a row that Chelsea will play the FA Cup final. Last season, they lost to Leicester City 1-0 in the final. Liverpool last played a FA Cup final in the 2011-12 season and incidentally lost to Chelsea 2-1.
The Blues currently have eight titles to their name one more than Liverpool. Arsenal have won the FA Cup the most number of times (14) followed by Manchester United who have bagged the trophy on 12 occasions.
Let us take a look at the clubs who have won the FA Cup most number of times.
Club
No. of titles
Arsenal
14
Manchester United
12
Chelsea
8
Tottenham Hotspur
8
Liverpool
7
Aston Villa
7
Newcastle United
6
Manchester City
6
Blackburn Rovers
6
Everton
5
West Bromwich Albion
5
Wanderers
5
Wolves
4
Bolton Wanderers
4
Sheffield United
4
Sheffield Wednesday
3
West Ham United
3
Preston North End
2
Old Etonians
2
Portsmouth
2
Sunderland
2
Nottingham Forest
2
Bury
2
Huddersfield
1
Leicester City
1
Oxford University
1
Royal Engineers
1
Derby County
1
Leeds United
1
Southampton
1
Burnley
1
Cardiff City
1
Blackpool
1
Clapham Rovers
1
Notts County
1
Barnsley
1
Charlton Athletic
1
Old Carthusians
1
Blackburn Olympic
1
Braford City
1
Ipswich Town
1
Coventry City
1
Wimbledon
1
Wigan Athletic
1