FA Cup final: Shahrul targets FA Cup win to close gap to Syamsol

Coming from a family of footballers, Shahrul Saad looks up to his brother Syamsol but that doesn't stop a friendly competition between the two of them

Syamsol was a stalwart in defence for for many a year and have won numerous trophies with The Silver State. Twice league champions in 2003 and 2004 was added to the triumph in 1998 and in 2004, taking his collection of winner's medal up to four.

18 years his junior, Shahrul has always looked up to his elder brother and it isn't a coincidence that he is also a centre back just like his elder brother. Now with a Malaysia Cup medal in his locker, Shahrul has his brother in his sight now and can narrow the gap down to just two if he helps Perak to a FA Cup win this Saturday.

Captain of the team, Shahrul marshalled his team mates spectacularly when they came from behind to defeat 4-3 on aggregate score despite losing the first leg 3-1 in Kuantan. Buoyed by the big win over the Super League runners-up, Shahrul wants his team to go all the way in the FA Cup.

"I'm very proud of Perak in reaching the final. We are excited and motivated to do well in the final. In my time with Perak, this is my second final and the first in the FA Cup. I really hope that I can lift the trophy at the end of the match.

"Since I was young, I always speak to my brother about his success and that has become a motivation for me to challenge him. Maybe I can get more winner's medal than him! He shares a lot of his experience with me and hopefully I can put it to good use," said Shahrul in the pre-match press conference.

It has not been a plain sailing for Shahrul and Perak this season. The defence has struggled with consistency since the start of the season that saw Hussein El Dor coming in to replace Zachary Anderson. 31 goals were conceded in the league campaign over the course of 22 matches and the record isn't much better in the FA Cup.

In the six matches that Perak have played in their FA Cup run this season, only twice have they managed to keep a clean sheet, one time against FC in the quarterfinal then the other time against Pahang in the semi-final stage.

With Shahrul likely to come up against Fernando Rodriguez, Jonathan Bauman, Edgar Bernhardt, Baddrol Bakhtiar and co; the task for the final will be just as tough and the 26-year-old Malaysian international will be hoping for clear weather until the final whistle on Saturday.

"As a defender, it is not easy to see us conceding goals in a lot of matches. But tomorrow is another game and a final at that, so we'll have to do better and ensure that we protect our goal better.

"In Ipoh it has been raining for the past couple of days, I'm not sure what the weather is here (in ). But I've had the experience of playing at Bukit Jalil before and we know that if it rains, the pitch can be rather difficult. No matter how the pitch is, we still have to do our best and we cannot use that as any excuse," he added.

