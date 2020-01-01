FA confirm decision to end seasons in some non-league and women's leagues

The coronavirus pandemic continues to have a huge impact on English football, with schedules now cancelled completely across a number of lower leagues

The Football Association has confirmed their decision to end the 2019-20 campaign in some non-league and women's leagues, while cancelling all grassroots competitions.

English football has been on hiatus across all levels due to the coronavirus outbreak since March, with it not yet known for certain if it will be safe for football to resume in any capacity over the summer.

Europe was named the official epicentre for Covid-19 last month, and there have been 60,733 confirmed cases in the United Kingdom to date, with 7,097 deaths recorded.

Plans to cancel the season in divisions lower than the National League's three tiers and steps three to seven of women's football were announced last month, leading to a backlash from clubs and MPs. The FA were urged to rethink their decision, but the original ruling has now been rubberstamped, following a unanimous council vote.

English football's main governing body announced the cancellations via an official statement on Thursday, which read: "The FA Council has today ratified the decision to conclude the 2019-20 season across Steps 3-7 of the National League System, Tiers 3 to 7 of the women’s football pyramid and the wider grassroots game.

"Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been working collaboratively with the leagues within the National League System, the Women’s Football Board, the Women’s Football Conference and the wider grassroots game to identify the most appropriate way to conclude the 2019-20 season at each level.

"The request to end the 2019-20 season was taken to the FA Council by the representatives of the relevant committees having been fully supported by the FA Board. The FA Council’s vote today was overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying the decision."

The FA’s Head of National League System, Laurence Jones said after the announcement was made: “The result of today’s vote from The FA Council members was overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying the decisions.

“We know that it is impossible to reach decisions that will please everybody. We entirely sympathise with the teams that oppose the decision affecting their leagues, some of which have perfectly understandable reasons for wanting to see the 2019/20 league season continue."

Kelly Simmons, director of the women's professional game, added: "This is the right decision for the leagues and their clubs, and they can now focus positively on planning for the 2020-21 season.

“Football has the ability to unite, rally and uplift, but for now health and wellbeing must be the ultimate priority. In these most challenging of times, we’ve seen a spirit and willingness within women’s football to support the wider community, which has filled me with a great sense of pride.”