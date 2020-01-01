FA bans Sturridge for four months following breach of betting regulations

The English Football Association (FA) has suspended Daniel Sturridge from all football related activity until the end of June 17, 2020 following an investigation into betting misconduct, with FIFA also confirming that the former striker's ban applies worldwide.

Sturridge, most recently of Trabzonspor in , was originally handed a £75,000 fine and a six-week suspension back in July of 2019, with four of those weeks having been pushed back until August 31, 2020.

However, it has now been decided that the Regulatory Commission's punishment was “unduly lenient”. The striker has seen the originally fine doubled to £150,000 and, effective immediately, will not be allowed to participate in any football activity for four months.

An FA statement released on Monday reads: “Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football and football-related activity from today until the end of 17 June 2020.

“Following an appeal by The FA of the previous findings of the independent Regulatory Commission in this case, an independent Appeal Board has found that the Regulatory Commission misapplied The FA’s Rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained. As a result, the Appeal Board has found proven two further charges which were originally dismissed. Other factual findings of the Regulatory Commission were left undisturbed.

“In relation to the sanction, the Appeal Board agreed with The FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months. The Appeal Board also doubled the fine to £150,000.

“The written reasons in this matter are available below and provide considerable detail in relation to all the charges and the Appeal Board’s determinations of them. As will be clear, The FA takes any form of betting misconduct and the provision of inside information very seriously.

“FIFA has confirmed that the suspension will be of worldwide effect.”

