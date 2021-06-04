Eze's solo strike against Sheffield United wins Crystal Palace Goal of the Season

The Nigerian descent drove through the Blades' defence to score the wonder goal during a Premier League match in January

Eberechi Eze’s solo strike against Sheffield United has won Crystal Palace’s Goal of the Season award.

The 22-year-old saw off competition from Christian Benteke and Jean-Philippe Mateta after he collected 48 per cent of the total votes.

Back in January, after Schlupp opened the scoring for the Eagles against Sheffield United in a Premier League match, Eze dribbled his way past several defenders before slotting home the second goal from the edge of the box.

Crystal Palace won the match 2-0 and the strike was nominated for the club's Goal of the Month and Premier League Goal of the Month prizes.

“Palace fans, thank you so, so much for your support and votes this season. I love you guys so much and it’s greatly appreciated, man. God bless you all,” Eze told

Eze had a fantastic debut season in the Premier League following his switch from Queens Park Rangers last year, as he managed four goals and six assists in 34 matches.

Meanwhile, Chelsea legend Steve Sidwell compared Eze to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry after that finish at Selhurst Park.

"We thought Eberechi Eze was cool and calm and composed but this goal! He just weaves in and out of the Sheffield United team," Sidwell said.

"If there's a player you could compare that finish to it would be Thierry Henry - he just slots it in the bottom right corner.

"He glides through the Sheffield United team and slots a cool finish past Aaron Ramsdale. What a goal! I always love watching Eze he's just got so much talent."

Unfortunately, the Nigerian descent could not end the season after he ruptured his Achilles in training.

It remains to be seen if Eze will recover in time for the start of the 2021-22 season with several reports ruling him out of action until the start of next year.