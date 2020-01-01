Eze: Crystal Palace boss Hodgson doesn’t want to put pressure on new signing

The Anglo-Nigerian has made an encouraging start to life at Selhurst Park

boss Roy Hodgson says he does not want to put pressure on new recruit Eberechi Eze after impressing in his short spell so far.

The 22-year-old Anglo-Nigerian – who has been called up to the Under-21 national team - moved to Selhurst Park from Queens Park and began to show glimpses of his quality during pre-season, which thrilled both the coach and players.

Having cost up a to a reported £20 million, it was expected Eze will be thrusted into the starting XI immediately.

He was, however, confined to the bench in Palace’s first two league wins against and , coming on in the final nine and 15 minutes, respectively.

He did start their last game against , playing 75 minutes with the match ending in a 2-1 loss and Hodgson asserts Eze has settled in rather quickly.

“It's very early days. One full game and a couple of sub appearances,” the 73-year-old said at a press conference ahead of Palace’s short Premier League trip to on Saturday.

“If I'm to go on the training sessions, he's [Eze] doing very, very well. Settled in quickly, perfectly at home with the level of intensity.

“We're hoping we've made the right decision in putting our money where our mouth is in regard to signing him. I don't want to put extra pressure on him. The start has been good.”

Hodgson went on to speak about international Cheikhou Kouyate, who has filled in at centre-back since the season began due to injuries of some of those who regularly play that position.

Naturally a midfielder, Hodgson admits he is at loss on whether to keep Kouyate playing at centre-back even when the injured defenders recover.

“He's [Kouyate] stepped in there due to injuries. It's fantastic what he's been able to do, we're very pleased and he seems to be confident,” Hodgson said.

“It's a nice problem to have, not one that I envisaged. Since he's done as well as he's done, I've got the task of deciding can I afford to take him out of there or leave him at centre-back?”

The former England manager confirmed that full-back Jeffrey Schlupp is the only certain absentee for Saturday’s game with other players returning to training during the week.

"They’re gradually coming back but obviously they’ve been out for a long time so they’re not really ready to go straight back into the team,” Hodgson stated.

"This week we’ve seen the re-emergence of Gary Cahill, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt. We’re limiting the contact work as far as he [Van Aanholt] is concerned as it’s a shoulder injury but it’s good to see those guys back in training."

"We’re hoping we might get him [Schlupp] back in the next few weeks with the international break."