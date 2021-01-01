'Eze come to Super Eagles' - Nigerians urge England youth star to make international U-turn after U21 Euros exit

The Crystal Palace playmaker's strike was not enough to save the Young Lions from bowing out of the youth tournament in Hungary and Slovenia

Nigerians have advised Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze to pledge his international allegiance to the Super Eagles following England's elimination from the 2021 Uefa European U21 Championship.

The Crystal Palace star scored the Young Lions' first goal in the competition on Wednesday as they defeated Croatia 2-1, but the victory was not enough as they sit at the bottom of Group D.

Although he was born in London, the 22-year-old is of Nigerian descent and he has been approached by the President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick to commit his international future to the West African country.

However, another glimpse of Eze's performance in England shirt stirred Nigeria fans to call for his service after the Super Eagles qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations with an unbeaten record.

Eze come and play for Nigeria Super Eagles. — Baruwa Olumide (@OlumideBaruwa) March 31, 2021

Eze my brother you must come to play for the super eagles 🦅 🇳🇬 https://t.co/bYLi4WBFo8 — Noel 🔶 (@RomanElMayor) March 31, 2021

So Ebere Eze ignored a call-up to play for Nigeria’s Super Eagles in favor of the England U-21 team that couldn’t even make it out of the group stages of the Euro youth tournament...These British-Nigerian boys don’t learn. — Yo_its_kelly (@Yo_its_kelly) March 31, 2021

So Eberechi Eze prefers this to the Super Eagles? 😒 https://t.co/lLjzBBvC3h — Chelsea PH Cartel ❁ (@keereeann) March 31, 2021

Eze rejected Nigeria for this? LOL — Collins🇳🇬 (@CFCCollins) March 31, 2021

Eze needs to play for Nigeria — Luke 🇨🇺🇳🇬 (@luke_CPFC123) March 31, 2021

Eberechi Oluchi Eze. Please come to your senses. You are almost 23. Just please declare for Nigeria and do great things for our nation. England is not for you pic.twitter.com/c1uFL1kQEt — 🇳🇬🇯🇲 (@StyleBender_) March 31, 2021

Eze, Nigeria are here bro don’t dull — Mike Ross (@A1kwarmz) March 31, 2021

Eze should play for nigeria man — omoze (@omointhislife) March 31, 2021

Eberechi Eze when he chooses Nigeria pic.twitter.com/nQeq2x8rDk — Seth🦅 (@s_cpfc) March 30, 2021

Dear @EbereEze10,



Accept my sympathy on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's failed @UEFAUnder21 expedition.



There, you were not considered good enough to make the starting XI.



Do have a rethink & join the @NGSuperEagles - where your talent would be valued.



You can't continue this way, you deserve better! pic.twitter.com/Uyz6vlKoyZ — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) March 31, 2021