EXTRA TIME: Stoke City's Oghenekaro Etebo ties the knot in Warri

The 23-year-old is the latest groom in the Super Eagles' set-up after bidding farewell to bachelorhood

Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has married his heartthrob Ebhota Bethel in Warri, Delta State.

The ceremony claimed to be a quiet celebration had just the groom's family and friends at the bride's residence.

Etebo who made three appearances for Nigeria at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia shared the images of their traditional union on social media.

Due to the ceremony, the Super Eagles midfielder was missing in Stoke City's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

He joined the Championship club from Feirense on a five-year deal in June and has featured in 15 games across all competitions this campaign.