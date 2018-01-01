EXTRA TIME: Salah, Ghoulam make Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, Napoli defender Faouzi Ghoulam and Porto forward Moussa Marega made the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week for week 13.
Salah booked his spot after scoring a hat-trick in Liverpool's 4-0 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.
The goals moved him levelled with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Premier League top scorer with 10 goals.
Meanwhile,
The Algeria international provided two assists for Arkadiusz Milik's brace as Napoli thrashed Frosinone 4-0 in Saturday's Serie A fixture.
Marega also scored a brace and provided an assist in guiding Porto to a 4-1 victory over Portimonense on Friday.
🗣️ It's #TOTW 13 featuring 90 Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬, 90 N'Golo Kanté 🇫🇷 & 86 João Cancelo 🇵🇹 #FUT #FIFA19 pic.twitter.com/u7hNLBdGoM — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 12, 2018
The Reds talisman enjoys an increased rating of 90 and leads a four-man attack that features Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric, Manchester United's Juan Mata and Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele while Ghoulam joins the three-man defence with an improved rating of 84 but