EXTRA-TIME: Heartbreak! Ghana reacts to Afcon 2019 exit after penalty heartache
It was all pain and anguish for Ghana as they crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt following a penalty shootout defeat to Tunisia in the Round of 16 on Monday.
Following a 1-1 draw after extra-time, the game was forced into penalties, which ultimately ended 5-4 in favour of the Carthage Eagles after Caleb Ekuban missed his kick.
The defeat does not only dismiss Ghana's hopes of winning a fifth continental title in Egypt, but prolongs their wait for the trophy to what will be 39 years at Cameroon 2021.
Unsurprisingly, many took to social media to share their disappointment.
Wakaso genuinely weeping in the press conference, couldn’t hold back the tears as he received his Man of the Match award - the first time I’ve ever seen that reaction from a player ever. pic.twitter.com/rLo2nZ62at— Ed Dove (@EddyDove) July 8, 2019
Never thought we were going to win. But never thought it would end this way.— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) July 8, 2019
In the end the #BlackStars didn't do enough to go through.#tv3Afcon
Presidential Project fall flatttttt— Muftawu Nabila (@Muftawu_Nabila) July 8, 2019
Let's look for people and blame. Someone must be at fault for this woeful output in AFCON since 2006.
Today wey the weather make nice like this.....see yawa! 💔😒— Yvonne Nelson (@yvonnenelsongh) July 8, 2019
Where are the pastors who said we’ll win the trophy ? 😡😡— Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) July 8, 2019
It hurts. Reason I stopped watching the black stars years ago😤— Caroline Sampson (@caroline4real) July 8, 2019
But we had so many chances at goal though. I am confused. #ekuban must hv seen something standing in the goal post before kicking the penalty maybe his village people showed up, he just handed keeper the ball 🤔😂🤔🤣😭😭😭🤔🤔🤔 #blackstars #afcon2019 #afcon— Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim) July 8, 2019
My hats off still to the boys 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾— Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 8, 2019
Oohhh man. Charley... but Ghana Blackstars really played well. It’s a shame we lost on penalties. Congratulations guys... sorry we lost. Herh... it is well.🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭— Ama K Abebrese (@Ama_K_Abebrese) July 8, 2019
WAKASO my man of the match!!!— 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) July 8, 2019
Ghana 🇬🇭. The loss Pain me Waaaa but my love for Blackstars And country Still Up!!! Give thanks To The almighty Same Way!!!