EXTRA TIME: Eto'o, Ayegbeni, Essien and African legends at The Best Fifa award ceremony

The continent's football icons were not left out of the event staged at Teatro alla Scala in Milan on Monday

Four-time African Footballer of the Year Samuel Eto’o, legend Yakubu Ayegbeni, ’s Michael Essien and ’s Khalilou Fadiga were present at the 2019 Best Fifa award ceremony.

They joined several ex-footballers including 's Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos to grace the glamorous event staged in Milan on Monday.

While the African legends turned up for the event in their suits and ties, Eto'o rocked a silk jacket.

Unfortunately, no African footballer won an award in the event with 's Mohamed Salah and Senegal's Sadio Mane finishing fourth and fifth respectively in the Men's Player of the Year ranking, behind winner Lionel Messi, runner-up Virgil van Dijk and third placed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Before presenting the Best Fifa Women's Goalkeeper of the Year award to player Sari van Veenendaal, Eto'o named Salah and Mane as his favourites for the award.

“The best one for me is Mohamed Salah [and] Sadio Mane, but they’re not here," he said.