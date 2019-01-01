EXTRA TIME: Essien and Drogba join Guardiola, Zidane in Fifa 20 Ultimate Team Icons

The Ghana and Ivory Coast legends are the only Africans to make it into the popular FUT team on the biggest football video game

African legends Michael Essien and Didier Drogba have been included in the newly released Fifa 20 Ultimate Team icons.

The former stars join coach Zinedine Zidane, manager Pep Guardiola, legends Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush, and other football icons in the fresh 14-man selection.

Essien, known for his combative displays in the midfield, enjoyed a successful spell at Chelsea alongside Drogba, who scored a number of goals, as they helped the Blues to win their first Uefa title in 2012, and other domestic honours.

The former skipper has been given an overall stat of 85, 90 and 87 while the two-time African Footballer of the Year has a rating of 87, 91 and 89.