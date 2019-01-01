EXTRA TIME: Egypt players congratulate Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Elmohamady

The duo enjoyed success with their respective clubs during the 2018-19 season before joining the national team set-up for the Afcon

On Wednesday Mohamed Salah joined the rest of the squad after his extended break.

The prolific forward was given a breather by Javier Aguirre after his exertions with , going all the way to the Uefa final.

Salah scored a penalty in the 2-0 victory over in the final on June 1. After his rest, the Reds attacker has now met up with his teammates at their training camp in Alexandria as they gear up for the (Afcon).

Salah and Ahmed Elmohamady were congratulated by their teammates for their respective club successes.

Elmohamady played a key role in ’s promotion to the Premier League after a 2-1 win over in the Championship play-off final.

“The national team celebrated this evening with Mohamed Salah on the occasion of his victory with his English club Liverpool in the Champions League, and also included the celebration of Ahmed Elmohamady on the occasion of the rise of his team Aston Villa to the Premier League, where the players celebrated the cutting of a cake for each occasion and took pictures," the EFA tweeted.

احتفل المنتخب الوطني مساء اليوم بمحمد صلاح بمناسبة فوزه مع ناديه الإنجليزي ليفربول ببطولة أبطال أوروبا، كما شمل الاحتفال أحمد المحمدي بمناسبة صعود فريقه أستون فيلا إلى الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، حيث احتفل اللاعبون وجهازهم الفني بتقطيع تورتة لكل مناسبة والتقطوا صورا تذكارية لذلك. pic.twitter.com/g2LXuYJzaD — EFA.eg (@EFA) June 12, 2019

are the hosts of the Afcon and they will be aiming for their eighth continental title when they open this year’s showpiece against Zimbabwe on June 21 at the Cairo International Stadium.

They first take on fellow participants on Thursday (June 13), thereafter facing Guinea on June 16 in their preparation matches.