Karim Adeyemi joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund last summer for €22 million. Dortmund would reportedly also have sold him to Real Madrid, but Los Blancos turned him down.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on DAZN , Dortmund offered the Germany international to numerous Premier League clubs and Real Madrid as talks over extending his contract beyond 2027 stalled.

Real Madrid quickly decided against signing the speedy winger and ultimately opted for Leipzig star Yan Diomande, while Adeyemi himself was determined to join his favourite club, Barcelona.

Karim Adeyemi flourishes under Hansi Flick

At Barcelona, the former Dortmund player has settled in seamlessly, scoring four goals and setting up three more in 12 competitive appearances. On Sunday evening (9pm), he and Hansi Flick's team face Real Madrid in the Clasico.

His strong performances recently earned Adeyemi another national team call-up from Jürgen Klopp, but there the attacker was most notable for missing numerous clear-cut chances.